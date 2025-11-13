"Desert ginseng" anchors sand, new economy in north China

November 13, 2025

HOHHOT, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- For decades, Pan Duozhu watched the desert sands shift and swallow hope. Today, he is watching them settle, held fast by the roots of a humble shrub that has become his family's treasure.

In the vast expanse of the Ulan Buh Desert, China's eighth-largest desert, Pan and his family moved through a forest of low-lying, drought-resistant saxaul trees. With careful hands, they brushed away the sand at the base of a shrub and unearthed a thick, fleshy root named Cistanche deserticola, a prized medicinal plant known as "desert ginseng."

"This 'desert ginseng' has changed our lives," Pan said, holding the valuable harvest. "We used to be poor, living on the edge of this desert. Now, we are not only holding the desert back but also growing rich from it."

This transformation in Jartai Township is a microcosm of a larger victory in Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Once dominated by three major deserts, Alxa League saw barren, sandy land account for over 73 percent of its land area. After four decades of tireless efforts using engineering and biological methods, it has treated more than 100 million mu (about 6.7 million hectares) of sandy land, erecting a solid ecological shield in the process.

The strategy has evolved from simply fixing the sand to making it profitable. "We integrated ecological restoration with industrial development," explained Wang Xiaodong, deputy director of the Alxa League Forestry and Grassland Bureau. "Saxaul trees stabilize the dunes, while their roots nurture the valuable Cistanche."

Now designated as "China's Cistanche Homeland," Alxa League boasts over 24 million mu of natural and planted saxaul forests, producing more than 90 percent of the nation's Cistanche supply.

To ensure success, Pan's village established a cooperative. With guidance from agricultural experts, they standardized planting and inoculation techniques. "The survival rate of our saxaul forests has surged from under 30 percent to over 90 percent," said Pan Duoyun, a local official. "Now, each planting household enjoys an annual income increase of at least 20,000 yuan (roughly 2,824 U.S. dollars)."

The Cistanche journey, however, extends beyond the desert. A pivotal moment came in 2023 when it was approved as a "medicinal and food homologous" substance in China, paving the way for its use in consumer goods.

This decision triggered a wave of innovation. Companies like Inner Mongolia Desert Soul Biotechnology Co., Ltd. now transform the raw root into a range of products, including concentrated drinks, powdered beverages and candies.

"The value of deep-processed Cistanche products can increase more than tenfold," said Zeng Xiangjun, general manager of the company, adding that over 300 local families have benefited from its thriving business.

This transformation from selling raw ingredients to marketing health-focused products marks a new chapter in the region's development. Currently, there are more than 22 Cistanche-processing companies in Alxa League, each with an annual revenue exceeding 20 million yuan. Together they offer over 100 product varieties.

The future looks even brighter for this area. Officials project that the Cistanche industry chain's value is likely to exceed 2.5 billion yuan this year.

