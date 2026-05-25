AI commercial application burgeoning all over China

Xinhua) 08:53, May 25, 2026

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Artificial intelligence (AI), as a representative of the new quality productive forces and a standout in China's sci-tech advancements, is now driving upgrading and innovation across industries.

This year's government work report calls for faster application of new-generation intelligent terminals and AI agents, large-scale commercial application of AI in key sectors and fields, and the cultivation of new forms and models of AI-native business.

As the country steadily advances high-quality development, its vast market and well-established industrial system are providing broad prospects for AI applications.

A woman visits the permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

FARMING TOOLS GROW "BRAINS"

At present, rapidly developing information and AI technologies are deeply integrating with agricultural production in China. Intelligent agricultural equipment is becoming an increasingly handy "new farming tool."

Data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs shows that the contribution rate of agricultural science and technology progress in China had exceeded 64 percent in 2025.

A farmer monitors the operation of an intelligent agricultural machine at its driving cab in Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A staff member tends rice seedlings at an intelligent seedling factory in Guangshan County, central China's Henan Province, April 6, 2026. (Photo by Xie Wanbo/Xinhua)

A staff member performs intelligent seedling cultivation on a machine at a cooperative in Liangping District, southwest China's Chongqing, March 27, 2026. (Photo by Xiong Wei/Xinhua)

An employee monitors real-time field conditions to coordinate fertilizer delivery and stocking through a smart system at a fertilizer company in Manas County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Trainees learn the operation of agricultural drone at a tea garden in Baicha Village of Yundong Town, Duyun City of Qiannan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

BUSINESSES MAKE "SMARTER MONEY"

A dedicated "AI plus software" action will be launched to foster new business models, while open-source ecosystems will be further strengthened and basic and industrial software will benefit from intelligent upgrades.

Currently, AI, robots and digital technologies are accelerating their integration into the country's service sector.

Citizens learn about "One Person Companies" (OPCs) in Xuzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 14, 2026. Driven by the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), "One Person Companies" (OPCs) have seen explosive growth across China in early 2026. (Photo by Kuai Chuang/Xinhua)

Visitors learn about AI glasses at the booth of Rokid, a Hangzhou-based technology company, during the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

An AI-powered robot barista brews coffee at a coffee shop in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

A staff member talks to an AI digital docent during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2026 in south China's Hainan Province, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A staff member trains a robot on a shelf arrangement mission under a simulated environment at a provincial embodied AI training center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An exhibitor demonstrates an AI-powered multi-dimensional holographic research system on cosmetics-related sensory behaviors during the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

An AI-powered virtual employee of China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) is pictured during the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

DOCTORS CURE IN CLEVERER WAYS

From AI-assisted diagnosis to smart health platforms, China is intensifying efforts to embed AI across its evolving intelligent healthcare ecosystem, seeking to further boost efficiency and broaden access to quality medical services.

A visitor tries a set of AI-powered exoskeleton during the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A visitor learns about an intelligent diagnosis device at the Chinese Medicine Agriculture Expo at Hunan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A visitor tries an AI-powered health screening system during the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A staff member (R) trains foreign clinical support engineers at the technical service training center of Harbin Sagebot Intelligent Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 16, 2026. (Photo by Liu Yang/Xinhua)

Experts perform orthopedic surgery via a robotic surgical system at the Tongzhou branch of Beijing Anzhen Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2026. Serving as intelligent assistants to doctors, these robotic "staff members" are becoming a driving force in the hospital's smart transformation and upgrade. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

AI EDUCATION YIELDS MORE INNOVATIVE MINDS

Efforts are also underway to enhance science and technology education at earlier stages and integrate AI into teaching, laying the groundwork for developing innovation-driven talents.

A student from Zhejiang Polytechnic University of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering demonstrates an AI educational platform developed by Chinese AI company iFLYTEK during the 2026 World Digital Education Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This photo taken on April 28, 2026 shows a scene at the launching ceremony of ScienceOne 100, an AI model system by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Beijing, capital of China. The AI model system supports scientific research, empowering multiple scientific domains including mathematics, physics and biology. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Meng Renwei (C), a student of Anhui University, wears an electrode cap to demonstrate an AIGC-based binary brain-computer interface (BCI) forgery detection system at Anhui University in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Students interact with an AI-powered assistant known as "Qian Xiaowa" during a Chinese class at Qixi Township Central School in Kaihua County, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 17, 2026. (Xinhua)

By 2030, AI is expected to comprehensively empower high-quality development in China, with the penetration rate of next-generation intelligent terminals and agents exceeding 90 percent, making the intelligent economy a key growth driver.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)