Shenzhou-23 astronauts enter Tiangong space station

Xinhua) 08:29, May 25, 2026

This image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 25, 2026 shows a group picture of the crew of Shenzhou-21 and Shenzhou-23 spaceships. The three astronauts aboard China's Shenzhou-23 spaceship have entered the Tiangong space station and met with another astronaut trio on Monday, starting a new round of in-orbit crew handover. The Shenzhou-21 crew aboard Tiangong opened the hatch at 5:13 a.m. (Beijing Time) and welcomed the new arrivals, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). The two crews then took group pictures for the eighth space get-together in China's aerospace history. They will conduct handover work aboard the space station, the CMSA said. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The three astronauts aboard China's Shenzhou-23 spaceship have entered the Tiangong space station and met with another astronaut trio on Monday, starting a new round of in-orbit crew handover.

The Shenzhou-21 crew aboard Tiangong opened the hatch at 5:13 a.m. (Beijing Time) and welcomed the new arrivals, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The two crews then took group pictures for the eighth space get-together in China's aerospace history.

They will conduct handover work aboard the space station, the CMSA said.

This image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 25, 2026 shows the crew of Shenzhou-21 and Shenzhou-23 spaceships talking with each other. The three astronauts aboard China's Shenzhou-23 spaceship have entered the Tiangong space station and met with another astronaut trio on Monday, starting a new round of in-orbit crew handover. The Shenzhou-21 crew aboard Tiangong opened the hatch at 5:13 a.m. (Beijing Time) and welcomed the new arrivals, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). The two crews then took group pictures for the eighth space get-together in China's aerospace history. They will conduct handover work aboard the space station, the CMSA said. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)