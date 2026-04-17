Shenzhou-21 astronauts complete third series of extravehicular activities

Xinhua) 10:53, April 17, 2026

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on April 16, 2026 shows Shenzhou-21 astronaut Wu Fei performing extravehicular activities (EVAs) outside China's orbiting space station. (Photo by Zhang Fan/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-21 crew aboard China's orbiting space station completed their mission's third series of extravehicular activities (EVAs) on Friday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The astronaut trio -- Zhang Lu, Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang -- worked for roughly 5.5 hours and completed their tasks at 1:36 a.m. (Beijing Time), assisted by the space station's robotic arm and a team on Earth. They completed the installation of space debris protection equipment and the inspection of extravehicular equipment.

Zhang Lu and Wu Fei, who conducted spacewalk operations, returned safely to the Wentian lab module.

To date, Zhang Lu has conducted 7 extravehicular activities, setting a new record for the most spacewalks by a Chinese astronaut.

The CMSA disclosed that since the second EVAs on March 16, the Shenzhou-21 astronauts have been steadily advancing their experimental missions in space life science, human body research, and microgravity physics.

They have continued to conduct station environmental monitoring, equipment inspection and maintenance, and supply organization. The crew has also completed full-system pressure emergency drills, in-orbit emergency rescue training, and EVAs preparations.

To date, the three astronauts have been in orbit for over five months, and are in good working and living conditions.

After a thorough analysis and evaluation, the CMSA plans to extend the in-orbit stay of the Shenzhou-21 crew by approximately one month, so as to further verify the technologies regarding the long-term stay of astronauts in orbit and fully use the supplies delivered by the Shenzhou-22 spacecraft in an emergency launch.

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on April 16, 2026 shows Shenzhou-21 astronaut Wu Fei performing extravehicular activities (EVAs) outside China's orbiting space station. (Photo by Zhang Fan/Xinhua)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on April 16, 2026 shows Shenzhou-21 astronaut Wu Fei performing extravehicular activities (EVAs) outside China's orbiting space station. (Photo by Zhang Fan/Xinhua)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on April 16, 2026 shows Shenzhou-21 astronaut Wu Fei performing extravehicular activities (EVAs) outside China's orbiting space station. (Photo by Zhang Fan/Xinhua)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on April 16, 2026 shows Shenzhou-21 astronauts Wu Fei (L) and Zhang Lu preparing to perform extravehicular activities (EVAs) outside China's orbiting space station. (Photo by Zhang Fan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)