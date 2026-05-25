China to release foreign trade data for Greater Bay Area

Xinhua) 08:05, May 25, 2026

GUANGZHOU, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China will release data on foreign trade in goods for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) as a whole, as part of broader efforts to further advance the area's development.

The move is included in a package of 20 measures recently unveiled by the General Administration of Customs to support the development of the GBA, a world-class city cluster bringing the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions together with nine mainland cities in the economic powerhouse of Guangdong, including Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai.

Currently, trade data for the region's mainland cities, Hong Kong and Macao, are compiled separately under different statistical systems, making it challenging to derive aggregate figures for the region through direct addition.

Chinese mainland customs authorities will work with counterparts in Hong Kong and Macao to study and compile aggregate data on trade in goods for the GBA and release it in due time, said Lin Shaobin, an official with the General Administration of Customs.

The data will support more accurate analysis of trade trends and structure in the region, while giving the public a more complete picture of its economic performance, Lin noted.

The GBA, one of China's most open and vibrant economic hubs, has shown strong resilience and vitality in foreign trade. In the first four months of this year, the imports and exports of the nine mainland cities in the area climbed 18.4 percent year on year to 3.4 trillion yuan (about 497.3 billion U.S. dollars), contributing around one-quarter of the country's overall foreign trade growth.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)