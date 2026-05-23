China calls for cessation of attacks on civilians in Ukraine conflict

Xinhua) 13:23, May 23, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, May 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Friday called on the parties to the Ukraine conflict to cease attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

China has noted the reported drone attack on a school in Starobelsk and expresses deep concern over the resulting casualties, particularly those among students, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations. "China condemns any attacks targeting innocent civilians."

A protracted Ukraine crisis intensifies the situation on the battlefield and brings about immense suffering to the people. These are things that no party, including China, wishes to see, he told an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine.

Lately, the parties have launched frequent and large-scale drone and missile attacks, subjecting more and more residential areas, schools, and civilian infrastructure to attacks. It is a very worrisome situation, said Fu.

"We call on the parties to remain calm and exercise restraint, strictly observe international humanitarian law, effectively protect civilians, cease attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, promptly de-escalate the situation on the battlefield, and strive to bring hope for an early return to peace," he said.

The Ukraine issue is at a critical stage of dialogue and negotiations, he said.

"The relevant parties should redouble their efforts, demonstrate political will, show flexibility, take seriously each other's legitimate security concerns and address them properly, and aim to reach a comprehensive, lasting, and binding peace agreement at an early date," said Fu.

China's position on the Ukraine issue is objective and impartial, as well as consistent. China has always stood on the side of peace, dialogue, and humanity. China firmly supports ending the conflict and reaching a political solution and has made extensive efforts to promote peace talks. Together with the international community, China stands ready to continue playing a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis, he said.

Russian UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council that the Ukrainian drone attack on a college dorm building on Friday has left six people dead and 40 others injured.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)