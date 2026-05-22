China to raise gasoline, diesel retail prices

Xinhua) 10:14, May 22, 2026

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China will increase retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Friday to reflect recent changes in international oil prices, the country's top economic planner said Thursday.

Gasoline and diesel prices will rise by 75 yuan (about 10.97 U.S. dollars) and 70 yuan per tonne, respectively, according to a statement released by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Since the previous domestic pricing adjustment on May 8, international crude oil prices have fluctuated upward and declined somewhat. However, the average price during the 10 working days considered for this round of adjustment was higher than that recorded in the previous pricing cycle, according to the NDRC.

China's three biggest oil companies -- the China National Petroleum Corporation, the China Petrochemical Corporation, and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation -- and other refineries have been directed to maintain production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies.

Relevant departments in various regions should intensify their market supervision and inspection efforts. They should implement strict measures to crack down on activities that violate national pricing policies to ensure market order, the NDRC said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)