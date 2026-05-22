China willing to deepen cooperation with Moldova to benefit two peoples: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:30, May 22, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Mihai Popsoi, in Beijing, capital of China, May 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Moldova to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and deliver benefits to the two peoples, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when holding talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Mihai Popsoi in Beijing.

Noting that China and Moldova are friendly partners, Wang said China cherishes the traditional friendship between the two countries, and stands ready to work with Moldova to further cement mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, inject impetus into the growth of bilateral ties, and bring benefits to the two peoples.

Wang said that as a responsible major country, China firmly upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

China appreciates Moldova's correct stance on issues involving China's core interests, supports Moldova in pursuing a development path chosen by its own people and suited to its national conditions, and welcomes greater participation from Moldova in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, said Wang.

He called on both sides to expand economic and trade exchanges, enhance cooperation in emerging sectors such as green energy and digital economy, and step up exchanges in education, culture, tourism and exchanges among youth.

The two sides should jointly implement the four global initiatives, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the vast number of developing countries, Wang added.

Popsoi said that Moldova attaches great importance to growing its relations with China, commending China's leading role in international affairs.

Moldova firmly abides by the one-China principle, and looks forward to strengthening the mutually beneficial and win-win partnership with China, said Popsoi, adding that Moldova is ready to work closely with China on multilateral platforms including the United Nations, to jointly uphold multilateralism and the international rule of law.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis. Wang reiterated China's position of promoting peace talks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)