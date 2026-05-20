In Pursuit of Prosecutor Sutton's Diaries

Global Times) 15:47, May 20, 2026

On the occasion of the 80th Anniversary of the beginning of the Tokyo Trial, a batch of precious archives documenting Japanese war atrocities has been made public for the first time and added to the collection of the Memorial Hall of the Victims in the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders. These archives belonged to David Nelson Sutton, a US assistant prosecutor at the Tokyo Trial, and include six volumes of his diaries and a report on the Nanjing Massacre.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)