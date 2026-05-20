Crime and Verdict: A complete record of 28 Class-A war criminals in the Tokyo Trial

Global Times) 15:45, May 20, 2026

Judges from 11 countries, 818 court sessions, 419 witnesses, 4,336 pieces of evidence, more than 48,000 pages of trial records, a trial spanning two and a half years…All Class-A Japanese war criminals were convicted. The evidence in the Tokyo Trial is as solid as a mountain. The verdict must not be overturned.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)