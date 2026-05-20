South Africa urges accelerated global climate action ahead of COP31

Xinhua) 21:26, May 20, 2026

CAPE TOWN, May 20 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, on Wednesday called for accelerated global climate action and stronger international partnerships to support developing economies.

Aucamp made the remarks ahead of the fifth Copenhagen Climate Ministerial, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Copenhagen, Denmark, as governments and stakeholders seek to build momentum ahead of the UN June Climate Meetings in Bonn, Germany, and the 2026 UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, later this year.

The summit brings together governments, development partners, scientists, civil society organizations and industry leaders to strengthen dialogue and cooperation on climate action and sustainable development. Discussions are expected to focus on climate resilience, sustainable finance, energy transition and international partnerships aimed at implementing global environmental commitments.

In a statement, Aucamp said South Africa remains committed to multilateralism and practical cooperation in addressing global environmental and climate challenges.

"We are unyielding in this message that, going into COP31 in Turkey, developing countries are at the table with a basket full of opportunities for the green economy and simply need the necessary financial and technical support," Aucamp said.

Aucamp reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to pursuing a just and inclusive transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy, while strengthening international cooperation on climate adaptation and mitigation.

He also stressed the importance of promoting the sustainable use of natural resources and enhancing innovation and scientific collaboration to address emerging environmental challenges.

"South Africa stands ready to work with all international partners in advancing ambitious, inclusive and implementable outcomes that secure a sustainable future for present and future generations," Aucamp said.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Zhong Wenxing)