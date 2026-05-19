2026 China Internet Civilization Conference held in Nanning

Xinhua) 16:05, May 19, 2026

NANNING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The 2026 China Internet Civilization Conference was held on Tuesday in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the conference and delivered a keynote speech.

China has forged a distinctive approach to cyberspace governance since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, marking new strides in boosting the country's strength in cyberspace, according to participants at the event.

The participants noted that the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) has laid out comprehensive arrangements for improving ethical standards and advancing civility in cyberspace. They called for efforts to enrich the supply of quality content online.

Participants also stressed the need to improve long-term governance mechanisms for the online environment and maintain a clean and righteous online ecosystem.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)