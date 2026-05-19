World Health Assembly rejects Taiwan-related proposal for 10th consecutive year

Xinhua) 13:19, May 19, 2026

GENEVA, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The 79th World Health Assembly (WHA), the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Monday decided not to include in its agenda a so-called proposal on Taiwan's participation in the annual assembly as an observer.

This marks the 10th consecutive year that the WHA has rejected such a Taiwan-related proposal.

Addressing the assembly, Jia Guide, China's permanent representative and ambassador to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, said that the issue regarding the Taiwan region's participation in the WHA must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle as affirmed by the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 and the WHA Resolution 25.1.

"There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China," Jia reiterated.

Jia said that due to the stubborn adherence to the separatist stance of "Taiwan independence" by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, the political foundation for the Taiwan region to participate in the WHA no longer exists.

Prior to the opening of this year's WHA, the overwhelming majority of countries in the international community have reiterated to China their firm support for the one-China principle and their opposition to Taiwan's participation in the WHA, Jia noted.

Jia emphasized that the so-called claim of a "gap in the international epidemic prevention system" is sheer nonsense.

China's central government has always attached great importance to the well-being of Taiwan compatriots and has made proper arrangements for the Taiwan region's participation in technical activities of the WHO on the premise of adhering to the one-China principle, he added.

Jia said the Taiwan-related proposal severely violates the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

In order to pursue their own political interests, the separatist forces in the Taiwan region have instigated certain countries to put forward the Taiwan-related proposal to engage in "Taiwan independence" activities at the WHA, Jia said.

Such acts are doomed to gain no support and will inevitably end in failure, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)