World Health Assembly opens in Geneva with call for reshaping global health

Xinhua) 08:44, May 19, 2026

The 79th World Health Assembly is held in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2026. The 79th World Health Assembly (WHA) opened Monday in Geneva, Switzerland, under the theme "Reshaping global health: a shared responsibility." (Xinhua/Wang Qibing)

GENEVA, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The 79th World Health Assembly (WHA) opened Monday in Geneva, Switzerland, under the theme "Reshaping global health: a shared responsibility."

In his opening remarks at the assembly, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus referred to the recent outbreaks of hantavirus and Ebola, as well as challenges including economic crises and climate change, stressing the need to "build a new global health architecture fit for the future."

Tedros said this year's assembly will consider a proposal for a member state-led, WHO-hosted joint process to reform the global health architecture.

The 79th WHA will review over 60 agenda items, including technical issues such as noncommunicable diseases, mental health, universal health coverage, primary health care, and prevention and response to public health emergencies, as well as administrative issues such as the financing and implementation, auditing, and oversight of the WHO's 2026-2027 program budget.

The Chinese delegation said it will actively participate in consultations on various technical issues, as well as in briefings and roundtable discussions held by WHO member states to strengthen exchanges and promote international cooperation in the field of health with the WHO and relevant countries.

As the WHO's highest decision-making body, the annual WHA is usually held in May in Geneva. Its main functions include deciding WHO policies and reviewing and approving the budget program. This year's assembly is scheduled to conclude on May 23.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2026. The 79th World Health Assembly (WHA) opened Monday in Geneva, Switzerland, under the theme "Reshaping global health: a shared responsibility." (Xinhua/Wang Qibing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)