Chinese state councilor meets Spanish second deputy prime minister

Xinhua) 08:55, May 19, 2026

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin meets with Yolanda Diaz, Spanish Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin met with Yolanda Diaz, Spanish Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, in Beijing on Monday.

Shen said under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the China-Spain comprehensive strategic partnership has been developing steadily. China is willing to work with Spain to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen practical cooperation in areas related to people's livelihood such as culture, tourism, sports, labor and social security, and bring more benefits to the people of both countries, Shen noted.

Diaz spoke highly of China's achievements in economic development and improvement of people's livelihood, adding that Spain is willing to deepen exchanges and mutual learning with China to continuously consolidate the foundation of bilateral ties.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)