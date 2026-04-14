Visiting Spanish PM highlights role of cooperation in driving scientific progress

Xinhua) 09:27, April 14, 2026

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez underscored the vital role of cooperation in driving scientific progress during a visit to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) on Monday.

"Cooperation does not weaken science. It strengthens. It improves its quality, expands its impact, and creates lasting bonds between science communities," Sanchez said as he was awarded an honorary professorship by the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (UCAS).

Earlier in the day, he toured an exhibition highlighting CAS sci-tech achievements, where he was briefed on the institution's recent landmark innovations.

The visit underlines the maturing scientific partnership between China and Spain, which has progressively shifted from high-level strategic alignment to concrete, on-the-ground implementation.

In the area of large-scale scientific facilities, the CAS Institute of High Energy Physics has signed agreements with its Spanish counterparts to jointly advance technologies for fourth-generation synchrotron radiation light source, while in agriculture, the two nations have established a joint center for plant-environment interactions to tackle global food security challenges, according to the CAS.

In the field of optical astronomy, research bodies from both countries maintain a long-standing collaboration that includes the joint construction of astronomical optical infrastructure. In marine science, sustained cooperation spans ocean remote sensing, disaster mitigation, marine ecology, and the sustainable management of marine resources, the CAS said.

The UCAS continues to foster robust ties with Spanish universities and research institutions. This relationship is reflected in a steady two-way exchange of talent. Over the past decade, more than 10 Spanish scholars have pursued advanced studies at the UCAS, while nearly 100 UCAS students have embarked on research and academic programs in Spain, according to the CAS.

This reciprocal flow injects enduring momentum into the innovation partnership between the two countries.

Expressing his gratitude for the honorary professorship, Sanchez said that he will continue to promote deeper exchanges and cooperation between Spanish scientific and educational institutions and those of the CAS, including the UCAS, for the benefit of the people of both countries and the world.

Sanchez is undertaking an official visit to China from Saturday to Wednesday, marking his fourth trip to the country within four years.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)