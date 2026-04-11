Commentary: China-Spain ties show value of stability, win-win cooperation

Xinhua) 14:04, April 11, 2026

People view a bronze human head from the Sanxingdui archaeological site during an exhibition on the bronze civilization of southwest China at the Guadalajara Museum in Guadalajara, Spain, on March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

When Chinese President Xi Jinping met King Felipe VI of Spain last year, he emphasized this point -- highlighting mutual respect, practical cooperation and a shared commitment to fairness in global governance. That framework continues to define the relationship today.

MADRID, April 11 (Xinhua) -- As Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez embarks on his fourth trip to China in four years, the visit is set to further consolidate bilateral ties.

The frequency itself speaks to a relationship built on consistency and mutual trust, and points to a broader pathway for steady engagement between China and Europe at a time of growing global uncertainty.

As noted by Spanish scholar Jordi Bacaria, bilateral ties are "not improvised," but the result of sustained and high-level effort over time. In an increasingly volatile international environment, such continuity has become a rare asset.

That consistency is underpinned by a clear logic: reliability matters. While geopolitical tensions and policy unpredictability have unsettled international ties, countries, including Spain, are seeking partners capable of long-term thinking and steady cooperation. China's policy continuity and commitment to multilateralism have made it an increasingly attractive counterpart.

At its core, China-Spain cooperation reflects a broader logic: countries with different historical, cultural backgrounds and social systems can work together effectively when they prioritize long-term common interests. When Chinese President Xi Jinping met King Felipe VI of Spain last year, he emphasized this point -- highlighting mutual respect, practical cooperation and a shared commitment to fairness in global governance. That framework continues to define the relationship today.

The bilateral relationship also rests on strong economic complementarity. China is Spain's largest trading partner outside the EU, and Spain is an important partner for China within the bloc. According to data from China's General Administration of Customs, bilateral goods trade exceeded 55 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, growing 9.8 percent year-on-year.

Trade figures alone do not tell the full picture. With Spain advancing a technology agenda focused on semiconductors and renewable energy, the two sides could become vital partners in each other's modernization efforts. By aligning Spain's own modernization goals with China's drive for high-quality development, they can unlock new opportunities for industrial and technological cooperation.

People visit the booth of China Telecom during the 2026 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 2, 2026. The 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) opened on Monday in Barcelona, Spain. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

The green transition has emerged as a key area of convergence. Chinese investment in Spain's new energy sectors, from electric vehicles to wind power, is contributing to its industrial upgrading, while Spain brings valuable experience in renewable energy deployment. This two-way flow of investment and expertise demonstrates a partnership that delivers tangible industrial and technological gains for both sides.

Spain's emphasis on cooperation with China is not an isolated case. In recent months, leaders from the United Kingdom, Finland, Ireland and Germany have all traveled to Beijing, seeking to strengthen economic ties and diplomatic channels.

This reflects a recognition that engagement with China is not a departure from European interests, but a way to advance them, particularly as Europe seeks greater strategic autonomy and economic resilience.

In this context, Sanchez's visit carries a message that resonates beyond Madrid and Beijing: even amid fragmentation and uncertainty, sustained dialogue and practical cooperation remain viable and necessary.

At a time marked by division and instability, China-Spain cooperation can help provide a sense of stability and guide China-Europe relations onto a steadier and more constructive path.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)