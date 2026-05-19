Chinese premier stresses promoting deep integration of AI, advanced manufacturing

Xinhua) 08:05, May 19, 2026

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a sci-tech enterprise during an inspection tour in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday emphasized efforts to promote deep integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced manufacturing.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Beijing.

While visiting sci-tech enterprises, Li was briefed on technological innovation and industrial development of intelligent robots. He also inspected the application of the enterprises' research and development (R&D) achievements and products in different scenarios.

Intelligent robots are a key vehicle for the deep integration of AI and advanced manufacturing, Li noted.

Li called for sustained efforts to strengthen basic research, achieve breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields, and pursue cutting-edge exploration for intelligent robots.

He also urged accelerated innovation in complete machines, key components, and intelligent decision-making and control systems to provide strong support for the high-quality development of the industry.

The intelligent robotics industry enjoys broad development space, and the country should leverage its advantages such as a supersized market, complete industrial chains, and rich application scenarios, and make good use of relevant supporting policies, Li said.

Li stressed that enterprises are the main force driving industrial transformation.

Efforts should be made to support more enterprises in advancing the intelligent upgrade of the entire process including R&D and design, manufacturing, operations management, and after-sales services, so as to better meet the needs of the people, said Li.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a sci-tech enterprise during an inspection tour in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)