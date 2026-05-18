China showcases space film, AI innovations at Sofia Science Festival

Xinhua) 15:42, May 18, 2026

SOFIA, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China showcased its achievements in space exploration, artificial intelligence and scientific cooperation at this year's Sofia Science Festival, which concluded on Sunday at Sofia Tech Park after four days of exhibitions, lectures and interactive events.

One of the festival's major attractions was screenings of SHENZHOU 13, China's first 8K movie filmed in space. Based on the six-month orbital mission of the Shenzhou-13 astronauts aboard China's space station, the film showcased panoramic views of Earth and intimate scenes of life in orbit. The project was filmed using fully domestically developed 8K ultra-high-definition cameras, marking a milestone in China's space-based filmmaking capabilities.

China's participation in the festival also extended to advanced medical technology.

In a keynote lecture titled "Intelligent Hybrid Operating Room," Wang Lei from the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences introduced Bulgarian audiences to international innovations in artificial intelligence-assisted surgical and interventional operating rooms. He also presented the latest Chinese research integrating operating room systems, robotics and surgeon information technologies.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli highlighted the expanding scientific and technological cooperation between China and Bulgaria in recent years.

"From the vastness of space to the frigid Antarctic, from frontier sectors such as quantum information and artificial intelligence to areas close to people's daily lives such as agriculture and health, scientists and engineers from China and Bulgaria are joining hands in an increasingly wide range of fields," she said.

According to the organizer, the Beautiful Science Foundation, the festival aims to promote science and technology through discussions, demonstrations, workshops and interdisciplinary events connecting science and art, while bringing together leading Bulgarian and international researchers.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)