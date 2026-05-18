China to optimize departure tax refunds to boost inbound consumption

Xinhua) 15:44, May 18, 2026

A sign of tax refund point is seen at a downtown duty-free shop in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday issued a notice to further optimize departure tax refund measures and expand inbound consumption, outlining eight specific measures including wider coverage of tax refund stores, a random inspection system for small-value tax refund applications, and improved "instant tax refund upon purchase" services.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)