Diversified consumption desire powers China's industry upgrade

Xinhua) 14:34, May 02, 2026

FUZHOU, May 2 (Xinhua) -- The exhibition hall of Chinese sportswear giant Anta Sports in Jinjiang, eastern Fujian Province is often packed with dealers as they are drawn by its signature products ranging from carbon plate marathon shoes to trainers with nitrogen-infused midsoles.

The scene reflects the dynamism of the consumer market in China, a country of more than 1.4 billion people with a middle-income group exceeding 400 million. Across the country, the shift from "having the basic" to "having the best" is gathering pace. Like an invisible hand, this upgrade is pushing Chinese companies away from cheap mass-produced goods and toward a new path defined by innovation and quality.

As China's economy grows, consumers want more variety, better quality and richer experiences. Outdoor sports are gaining popularity among other booming trends. Anta has been quick to adapt, rolling out tech-packed products for different types of athletes.

The journey has been remarkable. Over 30 years ago, Anta's predecessor was a tiny shoemaking workshop, when shoes were made simply for walking. Today, Anta owns global brands like FILA, Descente, Kolon and Jack Wolfskin, becoming one of the world's top three sportswear companies. That growth reflects China's rapidly evolving consumer landscape.

"Sports consumption is moving from mass-market to specialized and scenario-based," Ding Shizhong, chairman of Anta Sports, wrote in his annual letter to shareholders earlier this year. "Our multi-brand strategy is a long-term response to the changing structure of consumers."

"Focus, focus and focus again," Xu Yang, CEO of the Anta brand, said in a recent interview. "Consumers are strongly segmented. When you focus enough, you win."

For serious runners, Anta offers the "C202" series, built for speed and propulsion. For everyday joggers, the PG7 midsole technology delivers cushioning and protection. With winter sports on the rise in China, Anta has also produced world-class competition gear, including "shark-skin-like skating-suit" for Chinese national teams.

In 2025, Anta's revenue grew 13.3 percent year on year to 80.2 billion yuan (about 11.7 billion U.S. dollars), marking the company's 12th straight year of growth and its fourth year as China's market leader.

The consumption upgrade is not just about young people chasing "cool" gear. By the end of 2025, China had more than 300 million people aged 60 or older. That demographic shift is creating huge demand for products tailored to seniors.

Take Jomoo, one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of sanitary ware in China, founded in 1990, for example. At its showroom, visitors are greeted with walk-in bathtubs, smart toilets that can analyze urine and anti-slip thermostatic showers. The logic behind these products is straightforward yet sharp -- older people struggle with high tub edges and slippery floors, while health monitoring is most convenient at home.

"In the past, bathroom products only needed to solve basic cleaning problems," a Jomoo representative told Xinhua. "Later, design and appearance became important. Now, the focus is on intelligence and human-centered features."

At Fuyao Group's float glass production line in Fuqing City, molten glass flows onto a bath of molten tin to form perfectly smooth sheets. The resulting glass is flat, clear and highly prized.

China's vast geography means drivers in the south face intense sunlight while those in the north contend with fogged windows. In response, Fuyao has invested heavily in R&D, rolling out heat-insulating glass that blocks more than 99 percent of UV rays as well as anti-fog heating glass with energy-saving smart chips.

These innovations have turned ordinary auto glass into something much smarter, helping Fuyao maintain its leading position. Today, the company holds about 35 percent of the global auto glass market, with customers including Bentley, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

According to official data, consumption contributed more than half of China's economic output in 2025. From shoes and clothing to phones and cars, products are becoming more diverse and significantly better in quality. The shift from "Made in China" to "Intelligently Made in China" is well underway.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)