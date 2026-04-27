Watsons pop-up store mirrors China's consumption shift

Xinhua) 15:22, April 27, 2026

GUANGZHOU, April 27 (Xinhua) -- What if you could step into a 19th-century pharmacy and find today's most popular skincare and sparkling water on the same shelf? That is an experience Watsons is recreating at its new pop-up store on Shamian Island in Guangzhou, near one of its earliest locations from about two centuries ago.

The store, spanning over 100 square meters, is designed to evoke the atmosphere of a century-old pharmacy. The initiative coincides with the 185th anniversary of the AS Watson Group. The company traces its origins to the Hong Kong Dispensary, founded in 1841, with Alexander Skirving Watson, a British pharmacist, serving as its first manager.

The pop-up showcases a wide range of health, body care and beauty products. Items on display include everything from early-era Vaseline to modern skincare lines, as well as a retro version of Watsons soda water for visitors to sample. The brand's iconic bottled water has evolved into a lifestyle symbol in China, reflecting changing consumer habits.

According to the company, the pop-up is not only a tribute to its history, but also a response to China's consumption upgrade, aiming to offer more tailored and diversified services in the health and beauty sector. Since re-entering the Chinese mainland market after the reform and opening up, Watsons has expanded to nearly 3,500 stores.

The move demonstrates foreign investors' confidence in China's development. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), Guangdong Province saw the establishment of 113,800 new foreign-funded enterprises, a 31.3 percent increase from the previous five years. In 2025 alone, Guangzhou, the provincial capital, recorded 11,000 newly established foreign-invested enterprises, with paid-in foreign capital growing by 9.1 percent year on year. As China pursues high-quality economic development, the appeal of its vast market continues to strengthen.

The pop-up store's return to Shamian Island was made possible by the area's recent revitalization. Once a French and British concession, the island is home to 49 historical buildings, including the original site of Watsons. Efforts have been made to restore and upgrade the area, aiming to turn it into an international hub for consumption and cultural exchange.

"Encouraging century-old enterprises to return to Shamian is part of this plan. Apart from Watsons, we hope to see dozens of other companies that once operated here, such as HSBC and Standard Chartered, come back," said Li Chen of the project operator, Guangzhou New Shameen Industrial Development Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou has long served as a gateway for Sino-foreign exchanges. As early as the Tang Dynasty (618-907), the city established the "fanfang," a residential unit designated by the government for foreigners.

"This project will showcase a more open, inclusive and modern Guangzhou, while offering people new possibilities for a better quality of life," said Yi Zhaozhao, a researcher with the Guangzhou Urban Planning and Design Survey Research Institute.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)