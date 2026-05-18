Netanyahu, Trump discuss possible renewed fighting against Iran over phone -- state media

Xinhua) 08:39, May 18, 2026

JERUSALEM, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday discussed the possibility of renewing fighting against Iran over phone, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported.

The broadcaster, citing a senior Israeli official, said the United States is expected to carry out attacks jointly with Israel if it resumes the war against Iran.

Later in the evening, Netanyahu convened a cabinet meeting, during which the multiple fronts on which Israel is fighting were discussed, a government official told Xinhua.

The developments came after Trump signaled that Washington could escalate its confrontation with Iran, warning in a post on his social media platform that "for Iran, the clock is ticking, and they better get moving, fast, or there won't be anything left of them."

Iran, the United States and Israel reached a ceasefire on April 8 after 40 days of fighting that started with U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

Following the truce, Iranian and U.S. delegations held one round of peace talks in Pakistan's Islamabad on April 11 and 12, which failed to yield an agreement.

Over the past weeks, the two sides have reportedly exchanged several proposed plans outlining conditions for ending the conflict through Pakistani mediation.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)