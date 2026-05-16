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Georgian parliament speaker to visit China
(Xinhua) 13:46, May 16, 2026
BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili will lead a delegation to visit China from May 18 to 20.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)
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