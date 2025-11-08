Chinese FM holds talks with Georgian counterpart

Xinhua) 13:44, November 08, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Botchorishvili in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Maka Botchorishvili, Georgia's minister of foreign affairs, in Beijing on Friday.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China has always viewed and developed its relations with Georgia from a strategic height and long-term perspective. China is willing to work with Georgia to consolidate strategic mutual trust, carry forward their long-standing friendship and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation to promote the greater development of bilateral relations, he added.

Wang noted that China will advance a broader agenda of opening-up across more areas and at greater depths, and said the country is willing to enhance its strategic alignment with Georgia and explore cooperation potential. It is also ready to expand cooperation in fields such as the economy, trade, connectivity, and people-to-people and cultural exchange, and to promote high-quality cooperation on the joint construction of the Belt and Road to bring it to deeper, more substantive levels.

Wang said that China stands ready to work with Georgia to implement the Global Governance Initiative, and to better safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the Global South, as well as the common interests of the international community. He also welcomed Georgia to join the International Organization for Mediation.

Botchorishvili said that Georgia attaches great importance to its relations with China and looks forward to elevating bilateral relations.

She noted that Georgia will continue participating actively in the joint construction of the Belt and Road, and deepen practical cooperation with China. Georgia hopes that the upgraded version of its bilateral free trade agreement with China will be implemented at a faster pace, and that more Georgian products will enter the Chinese market, she said.

Georgia adheres firmly to the one-China policy, and is willing to continue strengthening its cooperation with China on international and regional affairs to contribute to maintaining world peace and stability, she added.

