Zhijiang Yangtze River Bridge under construction in China's Hubei
An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows the construction site of Zhijiang Yangtze River Bridge in Zhijiang City, central China's Hubei Province. The Zhijiang Yangtze River Bridge had its main span joined on Friday, laying the foundation for completion of the project within this year.
The bridge, when fully built, will connect Bailizhou, a large island in the Zhijiang section of the Yangtze River, with the surrounding road network. The bridge will slash cross-river travel time from several hours to five minutes for Bailizhou residents, and further enhance coordinated development in the region. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows the construction site of Zhijiang Yangtze River Bridge in Zhijiang City, central China's Hubei Province. The Zhijiang Yangtze River Bridge had its main span joined on Friday, laying the foundation for completion of the project within this year.
The bridge, when fully built, will connect Bailizhou, a large island in the Zhijiang section of the Yangtze River, with the surrounding road network. The bridge will slash cross-river travel time from several hours to five minutes for Bailizhou residents, and further enhance coordinated development in the region. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows the construction site of Zhijiang Yangtze River Bridge in Zhijiang City, central China's Hubei Province. The Zhijiang Yangtze River Bridge had its main span joined on Friday, laying the foundation for completion of the project within this year.
The bridge, when fully built, will connect Bailizhou, a large island in the Zhijiang section of the Yangtze River, with the surrounding road network. The bridge will slash cross-river travel time from several hours to five minutes for Bailizhou residents, and further enhance coordinated development in the region. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows the construction site of Zhijiang Yangtze River Bridge in Zhijiang City, central China's Hubei Province. The Zhijiang Yangtze River Bridge had its main span joined on Friday, laying the foundation for completion of the project within this year.
The bridge, when fully built, will connect Bailizhou, a large island in the Zhijiang section of the Yangtze River, with the surrounding road network. The bridge will slash cross-river travel time from several hours to five minutes for Bailizhou residents, and further enhance coordinated development in the region. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows people taking a ferry to Bailizhou with the Zhijiang Yangtze River Bridge in the background in Zhijiang City, central China's Hubei Province. The Zhijiang Yangtze River Bridge had its main span joined on Friday, laying the foundation for completion of the project within this year.
The bridge, when fully built, will connect Bailizhou, a large island in the Zhijiang section of the Yangtze River, with the surrounding road network. The bridge will slash cross-river travel time from several hours to five minutes for Bailizhou residents, and further enhance coordinated development in the region. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows people taking a ferry to Bailizhou with the Zhijiang Yangtze River Bridge in the background in Zhijiang City, central China's Hubei Province. The Zhijiang Yangtze River Bridge had its main span joined on Friday, laying the foundation for completion of the project within this year.
The bridge, when fully built, will connect Bailizhou, a large island in the Zhijiang section of the Yangtze River, with the surrounding road network. The bridge will slash cross-river travel time from several hours to five minutes for Bailizhou residents, and further enhance coordinated development in the region. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows the construction site of Zhijiang Yangtze River Bridge in Zhijiang City, central China's Hubei Province. The Zhijiang Yangtze River Bridge had its main span joined on Friday, laying the foundation for completion of the project within this year.
The bridge, when fully built, will connect Bailizhou, a large island in the Zhijiang section of the Yangtze River, with the surrounding road network. The bridge will slash cross-river travel time from several hours to five minutes for Bailizhou residents, and further enhance coordinated development in the region. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows the construction site of Zhijiang Yangtze River Bridge in Zhijiang City, central China's Hubei Province. The Zhijiang Yangtze River Bridge had its main span joined on Friday, laying the foundation for completion of the project within this year.
The bridge, when fully built, will connect Bailizhou, a large island in the Zhijiang section of the Yangtze River, with the surrounding road network. The bridge will slash cross-river travel time from several hours to five minutes for Bailizhou residents, and further enhance coordinated development in the region. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Photos
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