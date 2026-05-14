Textile factories in China's Shandong busy producing flags as FIFA World Cup approaches
A staff member produces flags at a production workshop of Qingdao Wandelong Textile Technology Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 13, 2026.
Textile factories here have been busy producing flags as the 2026 FIFA World Cup is around the corner. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A staff member produces flags at a production workshop of Qingdao Wandelong Textile Technology Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 13, 2026.
Textile factories here have been busy producing flags as the 2026 FIFA World Cup is around the corner. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A staff member produces flags at a production workshop of Qingdao Wandelong Textile Technology Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 13, 2026.
Textile factories here have been busy producing flags as the 2026 FIFA World Cup is around the corner. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A staff member produces flags at a production workshop of Qingdao Wandelong Textile Technology Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 13, 2026.
Textile factories here have been busy producing flags as the 2026 FIFA World Cup is around the corner. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A staff member produces flags at a production workshop of Qingdao Wandelong Textile Technology Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 13, 2026.
Textile factories here have been busy producing flags as the 2026 FIFA World Cup is around the corner. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A staff member produces flags at a production workshop of Qingdao Wandelong Textile Technology Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 13, 2026.
Textile factories here have been busy producing flags as the 2026 FIFA World Cup is around the corner. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
People visit the exhibition hall of Qingdao Wandelong Textile Technology Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 13, 2026.
Textile factories here have been busy producing flags as the 2026 FIFA World Cup is around the corner. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
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