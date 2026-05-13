Home>>
OPEC lowers 2026 oil demand growth forecast
(Xinhua) 20:59, May 13, 2026
VIENNA, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced on Wednesday that the global oil demand is forecast to grow by a "healthy" 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) year on year in 2026, lower than its previous estimate.
OPEC made the forecast in its latest monthly oil market report. According to its April forecast, the global oil demand in 2026 is forecast to grow by 1.4 million bpd year on year.
In 2027, global oil demand is estimated to rise by about 1.5 million bpd year on year, representing an upward revision of about 200,000 bpd from OPEC's April forecast.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hormuz supply losses draw down global oil stocks "at record pace": IEA
- 7 OPEC+ countries to increase oil production in June
- Global oil demand to decline in 2026: IEA
- Foreign media outlets amazed at China’s resilience amid global oil disruptions, analyze underlying reasons; Chinese analyst cites long-term planning, institutional advantage
- CNOOC reports record oil, gas reserves, output in 2025
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.