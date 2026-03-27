CNOOC reports record oil, gas reserves, output in 2025

Xinhua) 13:05, March 27, 2026

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) said on Thursday that its reserves and output of oil and gas had both reached all-time highs last year.

The company's net proved reserves reached 7.77 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) in 2025, up 6.9 percent year on year, it said in an online statement.

Net oil and gas production totaled 777.3 million BOE in 2025, marking a 7-percent increase from a year earlier. Specifically, crude oil output rose 5.8 percent, while natural gas output climbed 11.6 percent, the company noted.

CNOOC also reported progress in cleaner production, saying that it has continued to scale up the recycling of associated gas and increase its use of green electricity. According to the statement, the company consumed 1.08 billion kilowatt-hours of green electricity in 2025, helping reduce carbon emissions by 680,000 tonnes.

CNOOC is one of China's three biggest oil companies, alongside China National Petroleum Corporation and China Petrochemical Corporation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)