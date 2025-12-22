China's largest offshore oilfield reports record annual oil, gas output

Xinhua) 08:14, December 22, 2025

This photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows the offshore oil and gas platforms in Bohai Oilfield. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's largest offshore oilfield, the Bohai Oilfield, has produced over 40 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2025, setting a historical record, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) announced Sunday.

As the country's leading offshore oilfield in terms of both output and scale, the record production will provide solid support for national energy security and high-quality economic and social development, according to CNOOC.

The Bohai Oilfield, which currently operates more than 60 producing oil and gas fields, has yielded a cumulative crude oil output exceeding 600 million tonnes. Over the past five years, its oil and gas production has grown by 5 percent annually, according to CNOOC.

The company said that the Bohai Oilfield is also advancing its digital and green transformation, and breakthroughs have been made in the localization of key equipment, including the deployment of China's first domestically developed shallow-water subsea production system. Meanwhile, over 80 percent of the oilfields of the Bohai Oilfield have been connected to onshore power sources.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows the offshore oil and gas platforms in Bohai Oilfield. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows the offshore oil and gas platforms in Bohai Oilfield. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows the offshore oil and gas platforms in Bohai Oilfield. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows the offshore oil and gas platforms in Bohai Oilfield. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows the offshore oil and gas platforms in Bohai Oilfield. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows the offshore oil and gas platforms in Bohai Oilfield. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)