China, South Africa youth deepen bond, cooperation through dialogue

Xinhua) 09:30, May 11, 2026

Young people participate in a China-South Africa youth dialogue at the Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 8, 2026. The Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg hosted a youth dialogue on Friday, bringing together young Chinese diplomats and students from South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) to exchange views on bilateral relations, Chinese modernization, and Africa's development. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

JOHANNESBURG, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg hosted a youth dialogue on Friday, bringing together young Chinese diplomats and students from South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) to exchange views on bilateral relations, Chinese modernization, and Africa's development.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Consul General Pan Qingjiang highlighted the importance of youth dialogue. "Dialogue is a golden key to enhancing mutual understanding and mutual learning, and exchanges among young people are especially important as China and African countries share the common task of pursuing modernization," he said.

With support from the Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg, Wits University sent 20 students to China in 2024 and 2025. During the visits, the students toured universities and companies in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Shenzhen, gaining firsthand insight into China's modernization.

Tshephiso Kola, a construction student from Wits University, said the trip was a turning point for her. She was impressed by the efficiency of cities like Shanghai, where the transport system allows people to move around with ease, and the city remains vibrant and safe even late at night.

"This experience made me realize that development is about how people experience the city and their daily lives, and governance determines whether development remains an idea or becomes a reality," she said.

Kola noted that China has long-term planning, policy consistency, and rapid implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects, often guided by structured national frameworks such as Five-Year Plans. She said South Africa could learn from China's ability to align planning with implementation, strengthen cross-sector coordination, and sustain development over the long term.

Echoing Kola's view, student Siyamthanda Mashicila said her trip to China gave her a deeper understanding of the role young people can play in driving a country's development. At Zhejiang University, she saw students presenting practical solutions to improve traffic efficiency in their cities.

"In China, academic work was not isolated from society -- it was directly linked to solving practical problems. This gave me insight into what meaningful cooperation between countries of the Global South can look like, particularly when young people are treated not as passive observers, but as active participants in development and policy conversations," she said.

Speaking about recent China-South Africa economic and trade cooperation, Emmanuel Ndlovu, an engineering student, said China's decision to grant zero-tariff treatment to 53 African countries with diplomatic ties to China has created new opportunities for South African products to enter the vast Chinese market.

Ndlovu also highlighted Chinese companies' support for South Africa's industrialization, citing Chery Group's plan to acquire Nissan's manufacturing plant in Rosslyn. He said the recommissioning of the site is expected to help preserve 3,000 jobs and enable annual production of 50,000 vehicles by 2027.

"This is a real example of 'build here, manufacture here, and innovate here,'" Ndlovu said, adding that the project is helping South Africa prepare for the future of new energy vehicles. "As Wits students, our role has evolved. We are no longer simply observers on a journey of discovery -- we are becoming architects of the human capital needed for this transition," he added.

During the interactive session, representatives from Wits University also engaged in discussions with young diplomats on topics such as green development and cultural exchanges.

Lynn Morris, deputy vice-chancellor of Wits University, thanked the Chinese Consulate General for organizing the dialogue and fostering youth exchanges between the two countries.

"Youth represent the future, and exchanges between young people are about jointly envisioning a shared future and turning that vision into reality through cooperation," she said.

Young people learn about traditional Chinese tea culture during a China-South Africa youth dialogue at the Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 8, 2026. The Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg hosted a youth dialogue on Friday, bringing together young Chinese diplomats and students from South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) to exchange views on bilateral relations, Chinese modernization, and Africa's development. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

Lynn Morris, deputy vice-chancellor of South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), speaks during a China-South Africa youth dialogue at the Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 8, 2026. The Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg hosted a youth dialogue on Friday, bringing together young Chinese diplomats and students from South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) to exchange views on bilateral relations, Chinese modernization, and Africa's development. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)