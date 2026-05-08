China-South Africa youth dialogue held in Pretoria to strengthen cooperation

Xinhua) 13:01, May 08, 2026

Young people participate in a China-South Africa youth dialogue at the Chinese Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, May 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

PRETORIA, May 7 (Xinhua) -- A China-South Africa youth dialogue was held on Thursday in Pretoria, South Africa's administrative capital, bringing together young representatives to exchange views on bilateral relations, South-South cooperation, youth development and multilateralism.

Under the theme "South-South Cooperation in a Multilateral World," participants said youth engagement is increasingly important in shaping global cooperation.

Lungile Magagula, president of the South African Youth Association of Global Affairs (SAYAGA), said that the dialogue reflects a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation, mutual understanding, and people-to-people exchanges between South Africa, China and the broader Global South.

Li Ao from the Chinese Embassy in South Africa said that this year marks the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, noting that nearly 600 programs will further support youth development and exchanges.

Axola Khatshwa, a student from the University of Pretoria, said young people are not only observers of international affairs but also active participants in shaping them.

Lucia Djamposu, a student from the University of Johannesburg, said South-South cooperation offers an alternative path rooted in solidarity, equity and shared progress, calling on young people to seize opportunities for deeper collaboration.

Commenting on China's zero-tariff treatment for African countries, SAYAGA Executive Director Nkosana Mahlangu said that it demonstrates the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity.

He added that the policy could create new opportunities for young entrepreneurs and small businesses within the African Continental Free Trade Area across the continent.

The event was co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in South Africa, the University of Pretoria, and SAYAGA, and attended by about 60 representatives from government departments, universities, think tanks and youth organizations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)