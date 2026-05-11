Theater cluster revives history

08:54, May 11, 2026 By LI LEI in Beijing and SHI BAOYIN in Zhengzhou ( China Daily

A bird's-eye view of the venues for "Unique Henan: Land of Dramas", a dizzying complex of 21 theaters and 56 interlocking spaces in Zhengzhou, Henan province. ZUO DONGCHEN/FOR CHINA DAILY

A general swears an oath to his troops: anyone who tramples the wheat will die. Moments later, his own horse bolts, flattening the precious stalks. The stage — dark, charged — holds its breath. To honor his word without sacrificing his life, the warlord Cao Cao draws his sword, seizes his hair, and slices. In ancient China, cutting one's hair was almost as shameful as losing one's head. With that single gesture, 1,800 years collapse. For a moment, the boundary between stage and history blurs. The field beneath Cao Cao's feet is no longer a set; it feels real.

This is Echoes of Guandu: Where Wheat Whispers History, a 35-minute play staged on the very battlefield where history once pivoted. It's one of nearly 800 minutes of back-to-back daily performances at "Unique Henan: Land of Dramas", a dizzying complex of 21 theaters and 56 interlocking spaces in Zhengzhou, the capital of Central China's Henan province. This is the kind of place where stories don't simply unfold — they sit down beside you and stay with you forever.

Outside the entrance, visitors first encounter a seven-hectare field that changes with the seasons- red sorghum one season, golden wheat the next- stretching before a 328-meter-long rammed-earth wall. Walk through the gate, and the theater's grid spaces open up. Inside, history does not sit quietly behind glass. It erupts from the stage, rises from the earth and whispers from the seat beside the viewers.

Performers shout in Chinese, and few foreign visitors follow every word. Yet many walk out with tears in their eyes.

"It's difficult for overseas students to fully understand the performances, but they really put thought into following the stories," said Bian Ting, a Chinese-Spanish educator who runs a Mandarin language school in Spain.

She visited the Unique Henan theater complex for the second time after having brought her students there last year. "It makes history come alive for them," she said.

Bian was part of a tour group of about 40 overseas Chinese school leaders on a weeklong inspection of international study travel offerings last month.

The group visited the theater complex and other cultural sites to explore potential study-tour collaborations.

Opened in 2021, the Unique Henan theater complex is unlike most attractions that draw overseas visitors. In the interlocking grid spaces and theaters — one of the largest theater clusters in China — wheat seeds rain down as villagers tell stories of famine and survival, while railway workers sprint across tracks that seem to extend into the audience.

Many described it as a place where they feel history rather than simply learn it.

This captivating world was brought to life by Wang Chaoge, a director known for creating immersive performances tailored to tourist destinations across China. By the end of 2025, the complex had logged more than 58 million visits.

Liu Kaipeng, the complex's brand director, said that more than 80 percent of visitors come from outside Henan, and people from over 50 countries and regions have visited the site.

Liu said the site is actively removing barriers for international visitors. "We now offer multilingual directional signage and optimized payment systems. Next, we will work with overseas influencers to help visitors from all cultural backgrounds understand Central China's culture," he said.

For now, overseas Chinese visitors are spreading the word themselves.

"This theater truly provides an immersive experience. It has deepened my affection for the land of Henan," said Apple Rouse, vice-president of the US-based Chinese American Youth Association, who returned to Henan after more than two decades. "As an overseas Chinese, I feel deeply proud of how China has developed."

For Hardy Wang Haoyu, vice-president of the Canada-based North American Youth Federation, the experience reshaped his thinking about identity.

"After three decades overseas, I've come to see China not just as our path back, but sometimes as our way forward. Some of the answers we're looking for may actually lie in China," he said. "For those of us living deep in the West, bridging two worlds, China can be a solution to the challenges we face."

Qi Xin in Zhengzhou contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)