Chinese company launches 4th-generation superconducting quantum computer globally, marking new breakthrough

Global Times) 15:24, May 09, 2026

The "Origin Wukong-180" quantum computer Photo: Sun Chao

Chinese company Origin Quantum's self-developed fourth-generation "Origin Wukong-180" superconducting quantum computer officially went online on Saturday and has begun accepting quantum computing tasks from around the world, its developer told the Global Times.

The developer said the latest breakthrough marks the first systematic integration of China's independently developed quantum computing power into the artificial intelligence (AI) application ecosystem, representing a key step in advancing China's self-developed quantum computers from being "usable" to becoming "practical and accessible."

The computer is equipped with a single-core 180-qubit superconducting quantum chip, achieving 100-qubit-level quantum computing capability under a single-chip architecture.

There is a major leap in technology and computing power in the new version, compared with the previous one.

Its four key systems — the quantum computing chip system, quantum computing measurement and control system, quantum computing environment support system, and quantum computer operating system — were all independently developed, Origin Quantum said.

The predecessor, the superconducting quantum computer "Origin Wukong," was equipped with a single-core 72-qubit quantum chip and went online on January 6, 2024. The system has now operated stably for more than two years, receiving about 50 million remote visits from users across more than 160 countries and completing more than 900,000 global quantum computing tasks. In 2025, it also achieved China's first overseas export sale of independently developed quantum computing power, said the company.

On April 20, Origin Quantum announced that the "Origin Wukong" had initially gained the capability to support AI computing and had launched multiple quantum AI tools, including the quantum knowledge large model Origin Brain and QPanda3 Runtime MCP.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)