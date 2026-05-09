InPics | China Coast Guard vessel Chuanshan conducts law enforcement training in South China Sea

Xinhua) 09:04, May 09, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on May 5, 2026 shows the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Chuanshan conducting warning water cannon discharge during a training in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

SOUTH CHINA SEA, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Recently, the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Chuanshan, which is patrolling on duty in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao, has organized comprehensive training on maritime rights safeguarding and law enforcement.

Law enforcer Ye Yuyuan checks water cannon equipment during a training aboard the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Chuanshan in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Law enforcer Gui Zijie operates a drone during a training aboard China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Chuanshan in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Law enforcer Wang Xiwen participates in a training aboard the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Chuanshan in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Law enforcer Liao Jinglong watches out during a training aboard the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Chuanshan in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Law enforcer Liao Jinglong watches out during a training aboard the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Chuanshan in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Law enforcer Chen Hao (1st R) participates in a training aboard the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Chuanshan in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A drone photo taken on May 5, 2026 shows the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Chuanshan conducting warning water cannon discharge during a training in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Law enforcer Shi Wei (L) participates in a training aboard the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Chuanshan in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Law enforcer Ye Yuyuan conducts warning water cannon discharge during a training aboard the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Chuanshan in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Di)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)