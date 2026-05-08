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China approves 6GHz band trial spectrum for 6G development
(Xinhua) 15:44, May 08, 2026
BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China has taken a step forward in next-generation telecommunications by approving trial spectrum in the 6GHz band for 6G technology development, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Friday.
The approval, granted to the IMT-2030 (6G) promotion group, authorizes 6G technology trials in selected regions. The move is aimed at advancing technical research, testing and validation based on the key scenarios and performance indicators defined by the International Telecommunication Union for 6G.
The spectrum allocation is expected to accelerate China's efforts in 6G R&D, standardization and industrialization, and to promote high-quality development of the country's 6G sector, the ministry said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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