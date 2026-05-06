China calls for equitable sharing of AI-driven digital dividends

Xinhua) 15:57, May 06, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- People around the world should be able to equally share the digital dividends brought by artificial intelligence (AI), a Chinese envoy said here Tuesday.

In today's world, AI is advancing at an unprecedented pace and is being widely integrated across economic and social sectors, reshaping the very paradigm of human life and holding profound significance for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, at the meeting of the Group of Friends for International Cooperation on AI Capacity-Building.

"In this context, the global governance of artificial intelligence must keep pace with the times," he said.

Over the past two years since its establishment, the Group of Friends has convened four open meetings and organized three AI capacity-building workshops in China, bringing together nearly 200 representatives from member states, and these efforts have allowed participants to witness firsthand the dynamic momentum of AI development, Fu said.

Fu called for upholding a people-centered and innovation-driven approach to empower industries through the AI+ application, focusing on real results and making full use of the Group of Friends as a platform for practical cooperation. He also stressed the importance of upholding multilateralism and pursuing extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits in AI development.

"We support the United Nations in playing its central role in this regard," he said, adding that through the joint efforts of the Group of Friends, the international community should advance the Scientific Panel on AI and the Global Dialogue on AI Governance to foster broad consensus and deliver practical outcomes.

China is committed to building a community with a shared future for humanity and to actively advancing the Global Governance Initiative and the Global AI Governance Initiative, he said.

As a longstanding contributor to global development and a provider of public goods, China has put forward and advanced a number of initiatives, such as the AI Capacity-Building Action Plan for Good and for All, the Global AI Governance Action Plan, and the AI+ International Cooperation Initiative, said the ambassador.

"We stand ready to work with all parties to turn those visions into reality, and to ensure that the benefits of AI development are shared more broadly and equitably across the world," Fu said.

The meeting, a side event of the 11th Multi-stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, was attended by more than 120 representatives from over 50 countries and international organizations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)