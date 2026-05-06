Chinese envoy calls for promoting AI for greater good

Xinhua) 15:44, May 06, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- In tackling the global governance of artificial intelligence, the international community should work together and promote AI for the greater good, said Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, on Tuesday.

In remarks at the 2026 AI for Good Lab Side Event of the STI Forum, Sun said that AI, as a key driving force behind the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, is being increasingly integrated with the real economy.

AI is not only empowering a wide range of industries but also starting to affect every aspect of our daily lives, thus serving as a new engine of economic growth and holding profound significance for implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he added.

The risks and challenges brought about by AI, as well as the widening digital and intelligence divides, are also drawing widespread attention. "We must always bear in mind that AI should serve humanity and remain under human control. It should develop in a direction that is for good and for all, and become an international public good that benefits all humankind."

In light of AI's empowering nature, the world should deepen international cooperation and promote openness in AI innovation, the ambassador said, calling for stronger communication, coordination, and talent exchanges to generate innovative outcomes and accelerate the adoption of AI applications.

"China stands ready to work with all parties to share the dividends of digital and AI, contribute to international cooperation on AI capacity-building, and support the development and deployment of AI applications within the UN system," he said.

The ambassador also underlined the need to balance development and security, strengthen governance rules and technical standards, and place prominence on the needs and aspirations of the Global South, noting that China supports the United Nations in playing a central role in global AI governance.

In addressing the widening AI divide, Sun said the international community should promote equitable and inclusive access to AI.

"AI must not become a game only for the rich countries and the wealthy," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)