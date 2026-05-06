Glossy ibises fly over Shishi Wetland Park in Quanzhou, China's Fujian
Glossy ibises fly over Shishi Wetland Park in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 3, 2026. The glossy ibis, a first-class protected species in China, have recently been sighted at the park. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Glossy ibises fly over Shishi Wetland Park in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 3, 2026. The glossy ibis, a first-class protected species in China, have recently been sighted at the park. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Glossy ibises fly over Shishi Wetland Park in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 3, 2026. The glossy ibis, a first-class protected species in China, have recently been sighted at the park. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Glossy ibises fly over Shishi Wetland Park in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 3, 2026. The glossy ibis, a first-class protected species in China, have recently been sighted at the park. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Glossy ibises fly over Shishi Wetland Park in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 3, 2026. The glossy ibis, a first-class protected species in China, have recently been sighted at the park. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
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