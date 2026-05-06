2 killed, 3 injured in U.S. Dallas shooting

Xinhua) 09:16, May 06, 2026

This photo taken on May 6, 2023 shows police officers near the shooting site of Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, a suburban city of Dallas, Texas, the United States. (Photo by Tian Dan/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, May 5 (Xinhua) -- At least two people were killed and three others injured on Tuesday in a shooting near a shopping mall north of Dallas, the U.S. state of Texas, police said.

According to Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo, the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. local time at the K Towne Plaza in an area known as Koreatown in Carrollton, 20 miles (about 32.1 km) north of Dallas.

The 69-year-old gunman was arrested a few miles away at a grocery store after a brief foot chase, Arredondo said.

It was not a random act of gunfire and the victims knew the attacker, the police chief said. "We understand it to be a business relation."

He said there was no ongoing threat and the shooting was not a hate crime.

Video footage showed a large police presence at the scene. Authorities urged people to avoid the area as they investigated the case.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)