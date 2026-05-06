China's first privately funded scientific research vessel launched in Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:26, May 06, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on May 5, 2026 shows China's first privately funded scientific research vessel, R/V Haiying Surveyor, in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

WENLING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- China's first privately funded scientific research vessel R/V Haiying Surveyor was launched here on Tuesday. The vessel has a total length of 82 meters, a designed full load displacement of 3,500 tonnes, and a cruising range of 10,000 nautical miles. The vessel's backers are 37 fishermen from Wenling.

A launching ceremony is held for China's first privately funded scientific research vessel, R/V Haiying Surveyor, in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province, on May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A launching ceremony is held for China's first privately funded scientific research vessel, R/V Haiying Surveyor, in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province, on May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on May 5, 2026 shows China's first privately funded scientific research vessel, R/V Haiying Surveyor, in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 5, 2026 shows China's first privately funded scientific research vessel, R/V Haiying Surveyor, in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)