China's first privately funded scientific research vessel launched in Zhejiang
An aerial drone photo taken on May 5, 2026 shows China's first privately funded scientific research vessel, R/V Haiying Surveyor, in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
WENLING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- China's first privately funded scientific research vessel R/V Haiying Surveyor was launched here on Tuesday. The vessel has a total length of 82 meters, a designed full load displacement of 3,500 tonnes, and a cruising range of 10,000 nautical miles. The vessel's backers are 37 fishermen from Wenling.
A launching ceremony is held for China's first privately funded scientific research vessel, R/V Haiying Surveyor, in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province, on May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
A launching ceremony is held for China's first privately funded scientific research vessel, R/V Haiying Surveyor, in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province, on May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
This photo taken on May 5, 2026 shows China's first privately funded scientific research vessel, R/V Haiying Surveyor, in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 5, 2026 shows China's first privately funded scientific research vessel, R/V Haiying Surveyor, in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
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