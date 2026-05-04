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Security measures strengthened in Armenia ahead of EPC Summit

Xinhua) 15:29, May 04, 2026

Police officers stand on duty at Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia, May 3, 2026.

Security measures have been strengthened on major streets in Yerevan as the 8th European Political Community (EPC) Summit draws near. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

Police officers stand on duty on the street in Yerevan, Armenia, May 3, 2026.

Security measures have been strengthened on major streets in Yerevan as the 8th European Political Community (EPC) Summit draws near. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

A police officer is seen on duty in Yerevan, Armenia, May 3, 2026.

Security measures have been strengthened on major streets in Yerevan as the 8th European Political Community (EPC) Summit draws near. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)