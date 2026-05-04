Reichstag building open day event held in Germany
People visit the dome of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2026. About 11,700 guests visited the Reichstag building during its open day event on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
People wait in line to enter the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2026. About 11,700 guests visited the Reichstag building during its open day event on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
People visit the dome of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2026. About 11,700 guests visited the Reichstag building during its open day event on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
People pose for photos at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2026. About 11,700 guests visited the Reichstag building during its open day event on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
People visit the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2026. About 11,700 guests visited the Reichstag building during its open day event on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
People visit the dome of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2026. About 11,700 guests visited the Reichstag building during its open day event on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
This photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2026. About 11,700 guests visited the Reichstag building during its open day event on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
This photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows an interior view of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2026. About 11,700 guests visited the Reichstag building during its open day event on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
This photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2026. About 11,700 guests visited the Reichstag building during its open day event on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
People visit the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2026. About 11,700 guests visited the Reichstag building during its open day event on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
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