China's top political advisor stresses enhanced oversight over Yellow River protection

Xinhua) 14:22, May 02, 2026

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, addresses a meeting that sees the launch of a democratic oversight campaign for ecological conservation and high-quality development in the Yellow River basin, in Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2026. The meeting also summarized a previous campaign for democratic oversight of the Yangtze River's eco-environmental conservation. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Thursday urged more targeted and effective democratic oversight over the ecological conservation in the Yellow River basin.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a meeting that saw the launch of a democratic oversight campaign for ecological conservation and high-quality development in the Yellow River basin.

The meeting also summarized a previous campaign for democratic oversight of the Yangtze River's eco-environmental conservation. With the support of relevant central authorities, the campaign ran from 2021 to 2025 and saw the central committees of non-CPC political parties and people without party affiliation carry out oversight.

Wang stressed efforts to summarize and make good use of the effective practices and outcomes from the Yangtze River campaign, and continue to strengthen democratic oversight over the ecological conservation and high-quality development in the Yellow River basin.

Speaking highly of the practices from the Yangtze River campaign, Wang said they highlighted the political responsibility of China's participating parties and other political participants, and demonstrated the institutional strength of China's new type of political party system in pooling wisdom and strength.

He called for efforts to focus on the overarching, strategic and forward-looking issues as well as deep-seated problems concerning ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River basin, identify well-targeted entry points for oversight and areas for policy recommendations, and enhance the synergy and effectiveness of democratic oversight.

Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

Leaders of the eight non-CPC parties and a representative of personages without party affiliation also delivered remarks at the meeting.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)