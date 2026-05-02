China, ASEAN launch disaster management cooperation project

Xinhua) 11:24, May 02, 2026

JAKARTA, May 1 (Xinhua) -- The launching ceremony of the China-ASEAN disaster management cooperation project was held on Thursday at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Secretary-General of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn, Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN Wang Qing, as well as officials from the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management, and permanent representatives of ASEAN member states attended the event.

"This ceremony opens a new chapter in the ASEAN-China partnership, one grounded in concrete cooperation on disaster management. Over the years, our two sides have built a strong and dynamic relationship," Kao said at the event.

Wang said China and ASEAN countries are linked by mountains and seas, adding that practical cooperation in various fields has produced fruitful results in recent years, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both sides.

In the face of natural disasters in ASEAN countries, China has provided emergency assistance on multiple occasions, demonstrating the deep bonds of mutual help among neighbors and setting an example for building a community with a shared future for humanity, Wang said.

The China-ASEAN disaster management cooperation project aims to enhance regional coordination in disaster prevention and mitigation by providing human resources training for ASEAN, supporting emergency command and assessment technologies and equipment, sharing China's experience and practices in disaster early warning and response, and promoting technological connectivity, complementary resources, and mutual learning.

The year 2026 marks the 5th anniversary of the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)