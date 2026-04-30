Exhibition themed on main tomb of Marquis of Haihun opens in Fuzhou, China's Fujian

Xinhua) 09:22, April 30, 2026

Visitors take pictures of gold cakes at Fuzhou Museum in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 29, 2026. An exhibition themed on the main tomb of the Marquis of Haihun kicked off here on Wednesday and will run until July 30, with more than 120 relics on display.

This tomb, the excavation of which was one of the most significant archaeological activities in the country in recent years, is one of the few imperial tombs not to have been looted, and dates back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.). (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows a bronze lamp on display at Fuzhou Museum in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. An exhibition themed on the main tomb of the Marquis of Haihun kicked off here on Wednesday and will run until July 30, with more than 120 relics on display.

This tomb, the excavation of which was one of the most significant archaeological activities in the country in recent years, is one of the few imperial tombs not to have been looted, and dates back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.). (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows a 2000-years-old gold ingot on display at Fuzhou Museum in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. An exhibition themed on the main tomb of the Marquis of Haihun kicked off here on Wednesday and will run until July 30, with more than 120 relics on display.

This tomb, the excavation of which was one of the most significant archaeological activities in the country in recent years, is one of the few imperial tombs not to have been looted, and dates back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.). (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Visitors view a set of ancient musical instruments at Fuzhou Museum in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 29, 2026. An exhibition themed on the main tomb of the Marquis of Haihun kicked off here on Wednesday and will run until July 30, with more than 120 relics on display.

This tomb, the excavation of which was one of the most significant archaeological activities in the country in recent years, is one of the few imperial tombs not to have been looted, and dates back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.). (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Yang Jun (1st L), the excavation team leader of the tomb of the Marquis of Haihun, introduces the excavation of the tomb to visitors at Fuzhou Museum in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 29, 2026. An exhibition themed on the main tomb of the Marquis of Haihun kicked off here on Wednesday and will run until July 30, with more than 120 relics on display.

This tomb, the excavation of which was one of the most significant archaeological activities in the country in recent years, is one of the few imperial tombs not to have been looted, and dates back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.). (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows a bronze pedestal on display at Fuzhou Museum in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. An exhibition themed on the main tomb of the Marquis of Haihun kicked off here on Wednesday and will run until July 30, with more than 120 relics on display.

This tomb, the excavation of which was one of the most significant archaeological activities in the country in recent years, is one of the few imperial tombs not to have been looted, and dates back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.). (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows bronze mat weights on display at Fuzhou Museum in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. An exhibition themed on the main tomb of the Marquis of Haihun kicked off here on Wednesday and will run until July 30, with more than 120 relics on display.

This tomb, the excavation of which was one of the most significant archaeological activities in the country in recent years, is one of the few imperial tombs not to have been looted, and dates back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.). (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This combo photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows a jade ear cup on display at Fuzhou Museum in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. An exhibition themed on the main tomb of the Marquis of Haihun kicked off here on Wednesday and will run until July 30, with more than 120 relics on display.

This tomb, the excavation of which was one of the most significant archaeological activities in the country in recent years, is one of the few imperial tombs not to have been looted, and dates back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.). (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)