China's insurance sector records steady premium growth in Q1

Xinhua) 08:38, April 28, 2026

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China's insurance industry posted steady growth in premium income in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, industry data showed Monday.

The industry recorded premium income of 2.31 trillion yuan (about 336.84 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three months of 2026, rising 6.2 percent year on year, according to the Insurance Association of China (IAC).

During the period, property insurers saw premium income rise 2.9 percent year on year, while life insurers' premium income increased 7.3 percent, the IAC said.

IAC data also showed that foreign-funded insurers recorded premium income of about 212.6 billion yuan during the period, up 12.5 percent year on year.

Fang Yong, deputy secretary-general of the IAC, said that the insurance industry has played an important role in supporting sci-tech innovation, green transition, people's well-being and high-standard opening up.

Moving forward, the industry is expected to maintain steady growth in 2026, with the pace of growth generally in line with China's overall economic and social development, Fang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)