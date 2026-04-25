Optimized entry policies boost overseas tourism in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 15:59, April 25, 2026

Overseas tourists buy bracelets made with fresh jasmine flowers at Liziba lookout in Yuzhong District of Chongqing, southwest China, April 23, 2026. The continuously optimized entry policies in recent years have made it more convenient for overseas tourists to travel in China. Chongqing, a city built on mountains that boasts one-of-a-kind skyline, vibrant street life, and rich local flavors, has drawn many travelers from around the world.

While enjoying the delicious food, viewing the scenic spots and experiencing the colorful culture, overseas tourists also find themselves immersed in the "Chinese sense of security," which usually refers to the freedom of strolling alone late at night, the easy retrieval of lost or forgotten belongings, and the peaceful mind when your young kids have fun by themselves in the community.

According to the data provided by the Chongqing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection, the number of overseas passengers entering through Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport exceeded 137,000 in the first quarter of this year, a year-on-year growth of 106 percent, a new record high. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A Chinese girl interacts with a tourist from Ireland at Jiefangbei, a business area, in Yuzhong District of Chongqing, southwest China, April 22, 2026. The continuously optimized entry policies in recent years have made it more convenient for overseas tourists to travel in China. Chongqing, a city built on mountains that boasts one-of-a-kind skyline, vibrant street life, and rich local flavors, has drawn many travelers from around the world.

While enjoying the delicious food, viewing the scenic spots and experiencing the colorful culture, overseas tourists also find themselves immersed in the "Chinese sense of security," which usually refers to the freedom of strolling alone late at night, the easy retrieval of lost or forgotten belongings, and the peaceful mind when your young kids have fun by themselves in the community.

According to the data provided by the Chongqing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection, the number of overseas passengers entering through Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport exceeded 137,000 in the first quarter of this year, a year-on-year growth of 106 percent, a new record high. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A tourist from Mexico purchases shoes at an international smallware wholesale market in Yuzhong District of Chongqing, southwest China, April 22, 2026. The continuously optimized entry policies in recent years have made it more convenient for overseas tourists to travel in China. Chongqing, a city built on mountains that boasts one-of-a-kind skyline, vibrant street life, and rich local flavors, has drawn many travelers from around the world.

While enjoying the delicious food, viewing the scenic spots and experiencing the colorful culture, overseas tourists also find themselves immersed in the "Chinese sense of security," which usually refers to the freedom of strolling alone late at night, the easy retrieval of lost or forgotten belongings, and the peaceful mind when your young kids have fun by themselves in the community.

According to the data provided by the Chongqing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection, the number of overseas passengers entering through Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport exceeded 137,000 in the first quarter of this year, a year-on-year growth of 106 percent, a new record high. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Overseas tourists take photos of a drone light show at Nanbin Road in Nan'an District of Chongqing, southwest China, April 22, 2026. The continuously optimized entry policies in recent years have made it more convenient for overseas tourists to travel in China. Chongqing, a city built on mountains that boasts one-of-a-kind skyline, vibrant street life, and rich local flavors, has drawn many travelers from around the world.

While enjoying the delicious food, viewing the scenic spots and experiencing the colorful culture, overseas tourists also find themselves immersed in the "Chinese sense of security," which usually refers to the freedom of strolling alone late at night, the easy retrieval of lost or forgotten belongings, and the peaceful mind when your young kids have fun by themselves in the community.

According to the data provided by the Chongqing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection, the number of overseas passengers entering through Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport exceeded 137,000 in the first quarter of this year, a year-on-year growth of 106 percent, a new record high. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A tourist from the Netherlands communicates with a Chinese blogger at Jiefangbei, a business area, in Yuzhong District of Chongqing, southwest China, April 22, 2026. The continuously optimized entry policies in recent years have made it more convenient for overseas tourists to travel in China. Chongqing, a city built on mountains that boasts one-of-a-kind skyline, vibrant street life, and rich local flavors, has drawn many travelers from around the world.

While enjoying the delicious food, viewing the scenic spots and experiencing the colorful culture, overseas tourists also find themselves immersed in the "Chinese sense of security," which usually refers to the freedom of strolling alone late at night, the easy retrieval of lost or forgotten belongings, and the peaceful mind when your young kids have fun by themselves in the community.

According to the data provided by the Chongqing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection, the number of overseas passengers entering through Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport exceeded 137,000 in the first quarter of this year, a year-on-year growth of 106 percent, a new record high. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Overseas tourists take selfies in front of the Hongyadong Scenic Area in Yuzhong District of Chongqing, southwest China, April 22, 2026. The continuously optimized entry policies in recent years have made it more convenient for overseas tourists to travel in China. Chongqing, a city built on mountains that boasts one-of-a-kind skyline, vibrant street life, and rich local flavors, has drawn many travelers from around the world.

While enjoying the delicious food, viewing the scenic spots and experiencing the colorful culture, overseas tourists also find themselves immersed in the "Chinese sense of security," which usually refers to the freedom of strolling alone late at night, the easy retrieval of lost or forgotten belongings, and the peaceful mind when your young kids have fun by themselves in the community.

According to the data provided by the Chongqing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection, the number of overseas passengers entering through Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport exceeded 137,000 in the first quarter of this year, a year-on-year growth of 106 percent, a new record high. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A foreign tourist poses with his mouth open, pretending to swallow a monorail as it passes through a residential building at Liziba lookout in Yuzhong District of Chongqing, southwest China, April 23, 2026. The continuously optimized entry policies in recent years have made it more convenient for overseas tourists to travel in China. Chongqing, a city built on mountains that boasts one-of-a-kind skyline, vibrant street life, and rich local flavors, has drawn many travelers from around the world.

While enjoying the delicious food, viewing the scenic spots and experiencing the colorful culture, overseas tourists also find themselves immersed in the "Chinese sense of security," which usually refers to the freedom of strolling alone late at night, the easy retrieval of lost or forgotten belongings, and the peaceful mind when your young kids have fun by themselves in the community.

According to the data provided by the Chongqing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection, the number of overseas passengers entering through Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport exceeded 137,000 in the first quarter of this year, a year-on-year growth of 106 percent, a new record high. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Overseas tourists take photos of the illuminated landscape of Hongyadong Scenic Area in Yuzhong District of Chongqing, southwest China, April 22, 2026. The continuously optimized entry policies in recent years have made it more convenient for overseas tourists to travel in China. Chongqing, a city built on mountains that boasts one-of-a-kind skyline, vibrant street life, and rich local flavors, has drawn many travelers from around the world.

While enjoying the delicious food, viewing the scenic spots and experiencing the colorful culture, overseas tourists also find themselves immersed in the "Chinese sense of security," which usually refers to the freedom of strolling alone late at night, the easy retrieval of lost or forgotten belongings, and the peaceful mind when your young kids have fun by themselves in the community.

According to the data provided by the Chongqing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection, the number of overseas passengers entering through Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport exceeded 137,000 in the first quarter of this year, a year-on-year growth of 106 percent, a new record high. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Overseas tourists visit Xiahaoli old streets in Nan'an District of Chongqing, southwest China, April 23, 2026. The continuously optimized entry policies in recent years have made it more convenient for overseas tourists to travel in China. Chongqing, a city built on mountains that boasts one-of-a-kind skyline, vibrant street life, and rich local flavors, has drawn many travelers from around the world.

While enjoying the delicious food, viewing the scenic spots and experiencing the colorful culture, overseas tourists also find themselves immersed in the "Chinese sense of security," which usually refers to the freedom of strolling alone late at night, the easy retrieval of lost or forgotten belongings, and the peaceful mind when your young kids have fun by themselves in the community.

According to the data provided by the Chongqing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection, the number of overseas passengers entering through Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport exceeded 137,000 in the first quarter of this year, a year-on-year growth of 106 percent, a new record high. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A tourist from the Netherlands communicates with a Chinese blogger at Jiefangbei, a business area, in Yuzhong District of Chongqing, southwest China, April 22, 2026. The continuously optimized entry policies in recent years have made it more convenient for overseas tourists to travel in China. Chongqing, a city built on mountains that boasts one-of-a-kind skyline, vibrant street life, and rich local flavors, has drawn many travelers from around the world.

While enjoying the delicious food, viewing the scenic spots and experiencing the colorful culture, overseas tourists also find themselves immersed in the "Chinese sense of security," which usually refers to the freedom of strolling alone late at night, the easy retrieval of lost or forgotten belongings, and the peaceful mind when your young kids have fun by themselves in the community.

According to the data provided by the Chongqing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection, the number of overseas passengers entering through Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport exceeded 137,000 in the first quarter of this year, a year-on-year growth of 106 percent, a new record high. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)