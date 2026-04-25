Mexico's president reiterates sovereignty stance, rejects foreign interference

Xinhua) 13:28, April 25, 2026

MEXICO CITY, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday that the country's sovereignty "is not negotiable," rejecting any form of foreign interference, particularly from the United States.

At her daily press conference, Sheinbaum said that cooperation with other countries must strictly comply with Mexico's constitution and national security law.

She said Mexico's relationship with the United States is based on coordination and cooperation, but stressed the need to clarify whether foreign intelligence agents were involved in a recent operation in the northern state of Chihuahua.

She warned that such participation would violate Mexican law.

Two U.S. embassy personnel were killed in a vehicle accident in Chihuahua on Sunday. Local authorities said the victims were instructors participating in routine training exchanges, but The Washington Post reported that they were U.S. Central Intelligence Agency agents involved in an anti-narcotics operation linked to the dismantling of a clandestine drug lab.

Sheinbaum also criticized calls within Mexico for foreign intervention in domestic affairs and said all levels of government and citizens must adhere to national laws.

She added that her administration is sending a letter to state governors to ensure that any cooperation with foreign agencies complies with legal frameworks and is coordinated with the Foreign Ministry and the Security Cabinet.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)