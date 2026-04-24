Foreign guests witness GBA's development momentum in south China's Shenzhen

Xinhua) 15:25, April 24, 2026

SHENZHEN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A conference on the achievements of China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) in practicing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era was held in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Thursday. More than 160 representatives, including leaders of political parties, scholars and business representatives from over 40 countries, attended this conference.

Themed as "A Strategic Underpinning for a New Development Paradigm, a Demonstration Area for High-quality Development, and a Pacesetter of Chinese Modernization," the conference aimed at sharing the fruits of China's regional coordinated development strategy and Chinese modernization. It was co-hosted by the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, said in his speech that the construction of the GBA is a major national strategy personally planned, deployed and promoted by General Secretary Xi Jinping.

Huang said the GBA is exploring a new way of integrated development under the "one country, two systems" framework, while gathering robust momentum toward high-quality development and depicting a vivid blueprint of beautiful ecology, cultural prosperity and people's well-being. During the 15th Five-Year Plan period, with the rollout of a host of major favorable policies, the development of the GBA will embrace greater opportunities and broader prospects, he added.

Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, said that under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, China has thoroughly implemented the regional coordinated development strategy and made great achievements.

The CPC stands ready to work with political parties of all countries to firmly uphold a fair and open international economic and trade order and achieve common prosperity and development, Liu noted.

At the conference, grassroots representatives from various industries in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao shared stories of the GBA from the perspectives of infrastructure connectivity, technological innovation, opening up and ensuring people's livelihood. Chinese and foreign officials, scholars and enterprise representatives also held a dialogue on the theme of "The Greater Bay Area and the World."

Witnessing the remarkable achievements of the GBA, foreign guests said that China offers valuable experience for countries to address development imbalances and brings important opportunities for cooperation. They also expressed willingness to deepen exchanges on governance experience with the CPC and work together to advance modernization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)